Three years after dropping his buzzworthy Life of Betrayal project, Florida MC Yungeen Ace has officially released his debut album Life of Betrayal 2x.

Coming in hot after the release of his viral smash “Who I Smoke” earlier this year, Ace’s 16-track record features verses from the likes of YFN Lucci, King Von, G Herbo, and of course his three “Who I Smoke” collaborators Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon, and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa. Life of Betrayal 2x features production from Jonnyshipes, Turn Me Up Josh, Ayo Bleu, DrumDrummie, and others.

Ace’s Vanessa Carlton-sampling track already earned an impressive 26.9 million video views since it dropped a few months back, while the song itself has brought in 30 million streams across platforms.

“I knew this year was the year to smash the gas when it came to music, and I couldn’t stop,” Ace said in a new interview with Billboard. “I say that because sometimes, I feel like I’m overlooked despite what I’m doing. So I have to keep my foot on everyone’s neck and not letting you guys have a chance to breathe.”

Back in 2018, Ace caught up with Complex to discuss his initial Life of Betrayal project and the shooting that took the lives of his brother and friend. You watch that interview above and stream his debut album Life of Betrayal 2x below: