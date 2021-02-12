Young Thug has linked up with Meek Mill and T-Shyne to drop off their new song “That Go!” Prior to it’s release, Thug shared a snippet of the song and a video of him recording it on Instagram.

Thug releases “That Go!” as his next collaborative project Slime Language 2 still looms in the near future.

Prior to this, Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records members Yak Gotti and Yung Kayo linked up with Sheck Wes and got paired with Taurus production to deliver their single “GFU” off the imminent project.

Complex’s Jessica McKinney caught up with YSL and gave fans an inside look at the label last month, where 300 Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles said that the label began as an ambitious idea.

“You have to imagine, at that time, people were unsure about what the music business would be,” Liles said. “We were not the No. 1 music in the world at the time. All we were, were people who believed in helping other people. It’s two words that Thug [and I] always say. Mine was ‘strategy’ and his was ‘timing.’ And I told him, ‘Yo, it can’t be timing without strategy.’ He said, ‘It can’t be strategy without timing.’”

You can listen to Young Thug’s new song “That Go!” featuring Meek Mill and T-Shyne below.