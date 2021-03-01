At this point, there’s not much Young Thug can do to surprise his fans. However, he turned some heads when he decided to make the mugshot of El Chapo’s wife, Emma Modesta Coronel Aispuro, his Instagram profile picture. He explained over Instagram Stories why he decided to make her the face of his account.

“El Chapo wife the most solid woman I ever in my life ran into, man. That’s why I posted her on my page,” the rapper said in an Instagram Story. “I ain’t with none of that meme shit. Loyalty.”

It’s unclear how Young Thug knows Coronel Aispuro, but she made headlines last week when she was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on drug trafficking charges. Although Thug thinks she’s a loyal woman, federal authorities insinuate the exact opposite.

“She’s definitely cooperating,” a federal law enforcement source told The New York Post before adding that she is seeking witness protection after giving up information on her husband Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. “Emma wants to get far away from the violence, and has always wanted to live in the U.S.”

The 31-year-old Coronel Aispuro is currently facing 10 years in prison if convicted. She’s also accused of helping her husband escape a maximum security Mexican prison in 2015 as well as helping plan another escape before he was extradited to the United States in 2017. The Feds believe that these mounting charges will force her to roll over on her husband.