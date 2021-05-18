After teasing it on social media, Young Nudy has returned with his new project DR. EV4L.

The tape, which was released via PDE Records and RCA Records, features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo. Nudy previously shared the iNightLyfe-directed video for the single “2Face” featuring G Herbo.

Take a listen to DR. EV4L below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms.

Nudy also came through with a merch drop featuring shirts, shorts, and more.

On top of dropping DR. EV4L and releasing merch, Nudy shared his very first NFT collection.

The NFT collection includes official one-of-one DR.EV4L artwork that will come loaded with things like VIP tickets, exclusive Polaroid photos signed by Nudy himself, and more. Another NFT of the DR.EV4L artwork​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ that will be limited to 400 pieces is also up for purchase. Head here to cop.

DR. EV4L comes on the heels of Nudy’s album Anyways, which dropped in February​​​​​​​ of 2020.