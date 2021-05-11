The second coming of the Slimeball is upon us.

Young Nudy officially started a new chapter in his career by releasing “2Face” on Tuesday. The track and its accompanying video directed by I. Nightlyfe feature Chicago’s G Herbo and is the first single off Nudy’s upcoming project DR EV4L.

Nudy wastes no time immersing fans in his warped world. He starts off by finding an unorthodox pocket and riding it out until it hypnotizes listeners. “Smoking grabba-lo leaf/And my gas not cheap,” he starts. “Riding with a little freak/She gon’ suck me to sleep.”

Nudy’s southpaw style sets the stage perfectly for Herbo, who is also known for finding holes in the beat. When it’s his turn, Herbo hits the ground running. “I’m No Limit because I’m doing what a n***a can’t/Swervo spent a whole ticket just on sippin’ drank,” he spits. “Miss being in the streets, ’cause rap a dirty game/Won wars, we was clapping, I got sturdy aim.”

After tag-teaming the initial instrumental, Nudy lets the beat change to further prove he’s on to a new phase in his life but still up to the same tricks.

DR EV4L is set to release on May 18. Stream Young Nudy’s “2Face” featuring G Herbo below and watch the track’s music video above.