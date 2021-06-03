Just a few hours after announcing his label was partnering with Interscope, Yo Gotti has shared “Drop” featuring DaBaby.

Gotti said he’s “thrilled” about the partnership between his Collective Music Group and Interscope Geffen A&M.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko, and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Gotti said in a statement. “We share the same vision about winning—we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

The label is home to Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee.

The label has been having a great year. Moneybagg Yo’s fourth studio album A Gangsta’s Pain debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by racking up 110,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The project, which was released back in April, boasts appearances from Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, Pharrell Williams, Kaash Paige, BIG30, and Tripstar.​​​​​​​

“With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music,” IGA Chairman John Janick said of the aforementioned deal with CMG. “We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”

Take a listen to Yo Gotti’s new track “Drop” featuring DaBaby up top via YouTube or below through Spotify.