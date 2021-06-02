Over the years, Yo Gotti has cultivated a healthy roster of successful acts that include Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Now the Memphis mogul has decided to join forces with Interscope to create a partnership that will build a bigger platform for his acts.

Interscope Geffen A&M and Gotti’s Collective Music Group announced their new partnership on Wednesday. In a statement, IGA Chairman John Janick made it clear that CMG will add to the Interscope umbrella.

“With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music,” Janick said. “We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”

On Instagram, the “Pose” rapper wrote, “Teams win championships, unity creates value, determination turn into POWER! New deal, new money, new opportunities! New home for #CMGRecords the brand dat builds brands. s/o @interscope.”

Gotti is bringing a host of artists with their own impressive résumés. Moneybagg Yo is coming off the heels of his first-ever No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain, while 42 Dugg’s debut project Free Dem Boyz entered the charts at No. 8. He also has acts like EST Gee who are primed to boil over into the mainstream. As a result, Gotti thinks the new Interscope deal will be beneficial to the label’s next steps.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko, and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Gotti said in his own statement. “We share the same vision about winning—we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”