As predicted, Moneybagg Yo’s album A Gangsta’s Pain has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his first album to bow at the top of the chart.

Billboard reports that a majority of its 110,000 equivalent album units derived from streaming: 106,000 were earned from SEA units, while 4,000 came from album sales, and less than 1,000 from TEA units. The final tally was quite close to early indicators that Moneybagg would pull in roughly 95-100K units. Before the project arrived on April 23, the Memphis rapper also shared two top 20-charting singles, “Hard for the Next” with Future and “Time Today.”

A Gangsta’s Pain marks Moneybagg’s 11th time charting, with this album being his fifth top 10 charting set. His January 2020 project Time Served peaked at No. 3, October 2020’s Code Red at No. 6, 2019’s 43va Heartless at No. 4, and his 2017 effort Federal 3X at No. 5. His 2017 album Heartless was his first time landing on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 177.

Elsewhere, Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation The Slime Language 2 dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in its second week on the chart, amassing 62,000 equivalent album units, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album has remained steadily at No. 3.