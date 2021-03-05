Fresh off the release of Day Sulan and YG’s “Bailar,” the 4Hunnid Records team has assembled for their first compilation EP.

Image via Keneneth

The collection, titled Gang Affiliated, is out now via Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, etc. The seven-track project features YG, Day Sulan, and D3—as well as DDG, Mitch, Tay2X, and BandGang Lonnie—across seven tracks. “Bailar,” of course, is among them, as is the previously released “Hit Em Up” and all-new tracks like the opener “Op Vibes.”

Day Sulan, widely referred to as the First Lady of YG’s 4Hunnid Records roster, came in strong with last month’s “Bailar.” The track’s official video was helmed by No Love Out West, with the release being celebrated by an Instagrammed homemade margaritas tutorial.

And Day Sulan maintains that vibe across the three Gang Affiliated tracks on which she’s featured. Stream the full thing below Spotify:

Also last month, 4Hunnid CEO YG linked with Big Sean for the new song “Go Big” as part of the soundtrack rollout for Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s Coming to America sequel. Another highlight from the Coming 2 America music component, of course, is Megan Thee Stallion and Bobby Sessions’ “I’m a King.”

YG’s most recent full-length solo album, meanwhile, was last October’s My Life 4Hunnid. The 13-track follow-up to 2019’s 4Real 4Real boasted collabs with Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign and Gunna, Lil Mosey and Calboy, and more.

YG also recently joined Ty Dolla Sign for the “Spicy” remix with J Balvin, Tyga, and Post Malone: