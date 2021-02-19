Day Sulan, known as the First Lady of 4Hunnid Records, is back with another new song featuring YG.

As studious YG fans will recall, Day Sulan was first discovered by the My Life 4Hunnid artist at the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles back in 2019. She was quickly made a part of the 4Hunnid family, with her inaugural single “Mascara” and follow-up Rubi Rose collab “Big” arriving the following year. Day Sulan has also previously enlisted the feature services of YG on “Equinox,” as well as appeared alongside the 4Hunnid CEO on “Hit Em Up” with D3 and the 4Real 4Real cut “Her Story.”

Up top, catch the new video for “Bailar,” directed by No Love Out West.

On Thursday night, Sulan celebrated the new song and video’s release with an hour-long homemade margaritas tutorial on Instagram:

In February 2020, Billboard announced that YG and Epic Records had partnered in a joint venture that sees the company exclusively releasing, distributing, and marketing projects for the 4Hunnid label. First up, as announced at the time, was none other than Day Sulan.

“Me and my team have been doing innovative, legendary stuff for years—helping keep the West Coast alive,” YG said when detailing the Epic Records partnership. “Now Epic comes through at the best possible time with a platform for our expansion. I’m proud of this opportunity and will make the most of it.”

Below, revisit the video for “Equinox.”