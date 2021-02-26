Big Sean and YG have teamed up to deliver their new track “Go Big” for the soundtrack of Amazon and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America, premiering on March 5.

The horns and snare in the instrumental add a very regal sound to “Go Big,” making it fit the energy of Coming 2 America perfectly. With YG all over an earworm of a hook, Big Sean delivers a braggadocious verse about having all the things you could only dream of. This sounds like the song playing in the background as we are reintroduced to King Akeem’s Kingdom in the movie.

Big Sean has also been on a features tear lately after his last album, Detroit 2. The Detroit rapper has appeared on a few different songs and projects, delivering a notable verse on Lil Wayne’s remix of “Tyler Herro” off the deluxe version of his project No Ceilings 3.

“Go Big” now joins Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion’s “I’m a King” as the only two singles to be released from the soundtrack thus far. The rest of the tracklist has yet to be revealed yet, but with Coming 2 America premiering in only two weeks, that’s sure to change soon.

Listen to Big Sean and YG’s new song “Go Big” off the soundtrack for Coming 2 America down below.