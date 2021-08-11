Yella Beezy is in police custody in Texas, and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to TMZ.

The 29-year-old MC posted a video to social media on Tuesday night that seemed to show police searching a car. The cops can be seen digging into the trunk and rummaging around the passenger side of an SUV. “They stay fwm,” Yella wrote in the caption.

The arrest is the second for Yella Beezy in just six months. He was previously arrested on weapons charges in Dallas back in February. According to the Dallas Morning News, the cops stopped the rapper outside of a Dallas strip mall for allegedly failing to stop at an intersection, and because the windows were “tinted too heavily.” Police allegedly found 5 guns in Beezy’s possession. The arrest warrant affidavit read that Beezy is “a documented gang member and therefore cannot legally possess any handguns in his car.”

The arrest also came after Beezy was already embroiled in a lawsuit involving the manager of the late Mo3, who says Beezy and his crew assaulted him and dislocated his hip outside of a Dallas strip club. The manager, Brandon Rainwater, is asking for around $1 million in damages. In a video filmed in the parking lot, Beezy is seen allegedly boasting about the assault that Rainwater claims he was a victim of.

In regards to his recent legal trouble, an associate of Yella Beezy told Complex that the rapper is being harassed by police and that he was arrested for having a hand sanitizer bottle that was in a drug-like package that he received from the set of a music video shoot. The bottle in question, which is pictured on the Instagram account below, was clarified by the account manager to be just hand sanitizer.