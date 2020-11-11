The hip-hop world has suffered another loss.

Dallas rapper Mo3—born Melvin Noble—was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday in his hometown of Dallas. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the Boosie Badazz associate was driving on the freeway when another motorist pulled up next to him and got out of the car. According to the outlet, Mo3 also left his vehicle and was chased by the gunman, who is said to have fired multiple rounds at the rapper. TMZ also reports that a bystander was shot on accident and transported to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Kristin Diaz, an anchor for local station 1080 KRLD, also reported on the shooting, which occurred in the Oak Cliff neighborhood on I-35.

Graphic videos have circulated on social media, showing the victim lying on the highway as another individual performs CPR.

The tragedy comes less than a year after the rapper dropped his solo album Osama and about nine months following his and Boosie's collaborative project Badazz Mo3. During an interview with Flaunt this year, the self-described "gang member turned rapper," opened up about his life struggles and the message of his music.

"The black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle," Mo3 said. "I'm giving a message, I'm giving hope. Me, I've been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain't limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it's my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate ... I'm trying to give a message. I ain't trying to rap to make it sound good, I want you to feel it. Of course, it has to sound good. That's the only way they’re going to listen. If it sounds good and you’re talking about something, you don't just get them to listen — you give them a follow."

Complex has reached out to Boosie's team for comment.