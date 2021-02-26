Police reportedly found five guns on Oak Cliff rapper Yella Beezy last month.

According to the Dallas Morning News, an arrest warrant affidavit revealed that the “Bacc at It Again” artist is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for the guns found in his vehicle during a search. The affidavit states that Beezy is “a documented gang member and therefore cannot legally possess any handguns in his car.”

Yella Beezy, whose government name is Markies Deandre Conway, was arrested on February 13 outside of a strip mall in the east Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Police spotted his vehicle, a black 2017 GMC Yukon, and pulled it over for allegedly failing to stop at an intersection and because the windows were “tinted too heavily.”

Beezy complied with an officer’s request to step out of his vehicle, at which point the affidavit says the 29-year-old was checked and confirmed to be a “documented gang member,” although it’s unclear what that “check” entails.

Police used a drug-sniffing dog to search Conway’s vehicle and then searched the vehicle after that, finding five guns in various compartments throughout. As reported by Dallas Morning News, they included:

A Beretta PMX containing 19 rounds of ammunition. The gun had been reported stolen in Frisco. An FN Herstal Five-Seven that had 21 rounds of ammunition. A Sig Sauer P365 with 11 rounds of ammunition. A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard that had six rounds of ammunition. A Springfield Armory Saint AR-15 pistol with a 54-round drum of ammunition. The gun had a wrist-brace that made it possible to fire the weapon with one hand.

Conway was arrested and briefly put in Dallas County Jail after admitting to owning the guns. The charge presents yet another legal battle for the rapper, who was sued last year for an alleged assault outside a strip club in Dallas.