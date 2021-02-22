Cordae decided to separate himself from the YBN collective by removing the letters from his rap name. Yet during a recent interview with DJ Vlad and VladTV, YBN creator, YBN Nahmir, explained that Cordae made the best decision for himself and there was no love lost.

“I was on the phone with him two days before,” Nahmir said in the clip. “He really didn’t say it to the fullest, but I understood exactly what he was saying. I didn’t expect him to do it, but he did it. And I was like ‘that’s the right choice that you had to make.’ It’s for the right reasons. I can’t get mad at him.”

Although it seems like cooler heads have prevailed, Nahmir was upset when Cordae changed his moniker. He responded by lashing out on Twitter claiming that the group was dead. But now, Nahmir takes accountability for his actions and understands that life forces people to make decisions for themselves.

“I let my emotions get the best of me when I went on Twitter. We all did it, but in that situation, I put it on the internet, and that’s where I fucked up,” he continued. “When you put it on the internet, it ruins the whole image of everything.”

“At the end of the day we’re all brothers,” Nahmir added. “If he needs anything, I got him. If I need anything, he got me.”

Watch Nahmir’s full comments above.