Rihanna nearly sang with a puppet in Adam Driver’s latest movie Annette, director Leos Carax revealed.

Carax told USA Today that Ron Mael and Russell Mael wrote Riri into the film with a small role, in which “she was supposed to play Rihanna.”

“When Baby Annette becomes famous, there was a duet between the puppet and Rihanna,” Carax told USA Today. “But then Rihanna feels upstaged by this baby.”

The baby in question is actually a Pinocchio-esque puppet in the film, parented by Driver and Marion Cotillard’s characters, who becomes a famous opera singer that seemingly threatens other singers—including billionaire Rihanna. Early on, it was reported that she would appear in the film, but the Hollywood Reporter shared that her reps said that was no longer the case. Riri’s role was ultimately scrapped instead of being replaced.