Rihanna is now a billionaire, according to a new report, making her the second-wealthiest woman entertainer.

Indeed, as Forbes’ Madeline Berg reported early Wednesday, Rihanna “is now worth $1.7 billion.” The majority of the Anti artist’s fortune is due to the value of her wildly successful Fenty Beauty brand, which launched in 2017 and now reportedly sees Rihanna holding a 50 percent ownership. Per the finance-focused publication’s assessment, Fenty Beauty—itself reported to be worth at least $2.8 billion—accounts for as much as $1.4 billion of the artist’s $1.7 billion fortune.

The Forbes estimate of $1.7 billion makes Rihanna both the wealthiest woman musician on the planet, and—as mentioned above—the second-wealthiest woman entertainer behind Oprah. With Fenty Beauty reported to be taking up most of that number, Forbes further estimated that Savage x Fenty accounts for $270 million, while the rest has been accumulated through music and film.