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Fosse's 'The Little Prince,' specifically, proved hugely influential on MJ's work, as did the legendary Calloway.Trace William Cowen
Life
Trump Allegedly Had ‘Music Man’ in White House Who Played Favorite Show Tunes When He Was on ‘Brink of Rage’
Trump was notorious for using the 'Cats' show tune "Memory" at his rallies, even the mid-pandemic ones, despite pushback from Andrew Lloyd Webber.Trace William Cowen
Music
Here’s What Would Have Happened in Rihanna’s Scrapped Scene With a Puppet in Adam Driver-Starring ‘Annette’
Director Leos Carax said that screenwriters Ron Mael and Russell Mael had a small role for Rihanna in which “she was supposed to play Rihanna.”Brenton Blanchet
Following the success of 'Slime Language,' Young Thug is set to star in, executive produce, and oversee the soundtrack for the musical 'Throw It Back.'tara mahadevan