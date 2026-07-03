Musicals

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Broadway actor Josh Grisetti in a gray shirt and dark jacket smiles at an event with sponsor logos in the background.
Life

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'

Helen Storms5 days ago
Split image. Left: Charlamagne Tha God in a black leather jacket. Right: and Megan Thee Stallion in a red and black costume with a top hat.
Music

Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards

The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show

Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Joe Price81 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkling corset and red jacket, wearing a top hat, on stage with a vibrant red background.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

The rapper took the Broadway stage just hours after announcing her split with the NBA star.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
Megan thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

According to a statement from a representative of Megan provided to Complex, the Houston rapper, who stars as Zidler in the show, began feeling “very ill” in the middle of it.

Andrew White108 days ago
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Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performing on stage, wearing an orange top and denim shorts, with long curly red hair.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion to Make Her Broadway Debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

Hotties can catch Megan taking on the role of Zidler in the Broadway musical beginning on March 24.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Reveals She 'Begged' to Audition for 'Wicked'

"I didn't know if they would've even considered seeing me for it," the singer told Adam Sandler in a new interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams224 days ago
A vinyl record set featuring fantasy-themed artwork with a witch, a princess, and magical landscapes. The cover has intricate designs.
Pop Culture

'Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack' on Vinyl and CD: How to Buy

The final chapter of the 'Wicked' film saga is here, and the soundtrack is available now on picture disc vinyl and CD on Complex.

Complex Staff242 days ago
Left: Eddie Murphy in a black suit smiles at an event. Right: Jennifer Hudson in a black outfit poses with Beyoncé, who wears a black hat and jacket.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Reveals a Previously Untold Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson Story From 'Dreamgirls' Set

The Oscar-nominated actor shared a wholesome story about the two women between takes on the set of 'Dreamgirls.'

Alex Ocho345 days ago
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Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff458 days ago
Paul Mescal in gladiator attire, arms raised, looking up with an excited expression. The ground is visible beneath him.
Pop Culture

Watch Paul Mescal Sing in ‘SNL’ Skit of ‘Gladiator II’ As a Musical

Inspired by the success of 'Wicked' and 'Moana 2,' the Irish actor brought the house down with this epic musical parody.

Alex Ocho587 days ago
Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical "Tammy Faye" on Broadway at The Palace Theatre on November 14, 2024.
Music

Elton John Says He Lost His Eyesight After Battling Infection

The 77-year-old said that he is unable to watch his own musical, 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

Joe Price593 days ago
Cynthia Erivo in a green dress with feathers and Ariana Grande in a pink gown, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

‘Wicked’ Thumps ‘Gladiator 2’ at Box Office With Record-Breaking $114 Million Opening

The musical saw the biggest global launch for a film based on a Broadway musical.

tara mahadevan600 days ago
Cynthia Erivo attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Slams Fan-Edited 'Wicked' Photo: ‘To Edit My Face and Hide My Eyes Is to Erase Me’

The British actress plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the upcoming film adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical.

Alex Ocho640 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kenya Barris' Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' Remake Is Coming Straight Out of Inglewood

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in California anymore!”

Alex Ocho910 days ago

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