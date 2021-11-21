2021 has proven to be a banner year for Saweetie. The 28-year-old rapper has inked big-brand deals, secured multiple record collaborations, and has even landed a hosting gig for a Netflix series. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

This week, the “Icy Girl” artist hit Studio 8H for her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. The episode—hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu—aired fresh off the release of Saweetie’s latest track ”Icy Chain,” During her first performance, Saweetie performed a blend of “Tap In” and “Best Friend.” And then she made the SNL debut of her new single “Icy Chain.”

The SNL gig gave fans another taste of Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. The LP was originally expected to drop over the summer, but was pushed back after Saweetie decided to make some changes.

“PBM is on the way,” Saweetie told Big Tigger during a BET Awards press junket in June. “It was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it and one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs.”

Saweetie and her team have yet to announce an official PBM release date, but several outlets report it will likely arrive sometime next year.

You can check out Saweetie’s SNL performances in the videos above and below.