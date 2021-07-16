Like most parents, Saweetie’s mother doesn’t approve of her child using swear words.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the 28-year-old rapper revealed her mom took issue with some of the lines featured in Pretty Bitch Music—Saweetie’s much-anticipated and long-awaited debut studio album. She said there were some lyrics in which she rapped curse words in Tagalog, one of the languages spoken in the Philippines.

“I do talk some shit in Tagalog,” said Saweetie, whose mom is Filipino and Chinese. “My mom was really against it. My Asian side, they’re very traditional — they were immigrants. So it’s like, their culture’s a little bit more reserved. So, she was just like, ‘Girl, I can’t believe you just said that!’”

The Complex digital cover star has remained pretty tight-lipped about Pretty Bitch Music, but told Billboard she explores her roots and different cultures throughout the project. Saweetie said her intention is to show the world who she really is—not just as an artist, but a human being.

“I need people to know who Diamonte is, and not just who Saweetie is,” she explained. “I have feelings and I’m a human being. But people just talk about you like you can’t read, and I think there’s just this misconception that I come from perfect beginnings, and I’m just some perfect individual. But it’s like, no. I have feelings just like everyone else. This is just an album that I think it will just humanize me.”

Saweetie has yet to announce a release date for Pretty Bitch Music, but says it’s “coming soon.”

Starting Friday, fans can catch the “Icy Girl” rapper in Billboard’s first Songs of the Summer digital concert presented by Samsung. Galaxy owners can watch the event, co-headlined by Saweetie and Justine Skye, for free on Billboard.com. Everyone else can purchase virtual tickets for $10.