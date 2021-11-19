Saweetie just dropped her latest single “Icy Chain.”

“You can’t handle me,” Saweetie quips on the new song, before the chorus comes back around, “Twerk that ass for a Icy Chain.” The Bay Area native is set to perform the song during her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend.

Saweetie has been everywhere as of late. She recently landed the song “Get It Girl” on the soundtrack for fifth and final season of Insecure. The artist also contributed the song “Attitude” to the soundtrack for Halle Berry’s new Netflix film Bruised, which came out today.

Listen to “Icy Chain” at the top.