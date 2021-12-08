It’s no secret that Lil Uzi Vert has been bulking up lately, with videos of the rapper hitting the gym appearing across social media.

Now, Uzi has revealed the workout regimen he’s using to gain so much muscle. He said about four to five months ago he weighed 134 lbs., and has added eight pounds of muscle as he nears his goal of 155.

Uzi revealed his secrets to Men’s Health at Gotham Gym in Philadelphia, saying his training helps him deal with stress and anxiety.

“When I come to the gym, you see how heavy I’m breathing, I’m getting all my anxiety out,” he explained of the boxing pad routine toward the top of his workout, consisting of eight rounds of three minutes each.

From there, it’s all about strength training. The Eternal Atake artist starts out with upper body exercises like bodyweight pull-ups, hitting the bench, and neutral grip curls, all with three sets of 10 reps. He then goes more full-body with trap bar deadlifts, machine leg press, and finally lateral raises on a bosu ball.

After sharing his routine, Uzi also echoed a message that’s important for anyone who wants to go to the gym or do anything that might seem daunting at first: the most challenging part is to start.

“If you don’t go to the gym, you should start,” the 26-year-old said. “You won’t feel weird, because everyone started off at the gym someway, somehow.”

Check out Uzi’s entire workout in the Men’s Health video up top.