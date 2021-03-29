As if it wasn’t already a treat to see Brandy and Monica duke it out on Verzuz, now you can experience their musical catalogs in all their glory during an at-home workout.

On Monday, fitness company Peloton and everyone’s favorite musical competition showcase Verzuz have announced a new partnership, “Peloton Verzuz.”

The collab is part of Peloton’s Artist Series, and will allow those at home to work out to artists featured on Verzuz competitions, starting with a Brandy vs. Monica Run with Rebecca Kennedy beginning March 29, a bike ride led by Cody Rigsby and Emma Lovewell on March 31 and a strength workout from Adrian Williams starting April 1.

The Brandy vs. Monica exercises will help celebrate Women’s History Month, as those participating will be able to show up for #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica teams, to break a sweat to their respective catalogs.

“Imagine having that playlist of that Verzuz and you’re hearing your favorite songs from those artists while you’re going on your journey,” said Swizz Beatz, who created Verzuz alongside Timbaland.

The next round of workouts will be centered around the music of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, highlighting the legendary producers’ own material for at-home workouts on stationary bikes or treadmills. Those who don’t have a Peloton Bike or Tread can still participate with the Peloton app.

This isn’t the only recent development coming from the Verzuz team. Just this month, Verzuz was acquired by video-making app Triller, making both Swizz and Timbaland brand visionaries.