Verzuz, which quickly grew to become a cultural mainstay in the pandemic era, has been acquired by the Triller app’s parent company Triller Network.

The move, announced Tuesday, also sees Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland joining the Triller Verzuz management team and serving as brand visionaries.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a joint statement shared to Complex via email on Tuesday. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland added that they are also happy to be able to recognize all the artists who have helped bring Verzuz to the forefront.

“Our dream, the artists’ dream, today is realized, which is no small feat. Triller Verzuz is a company that’s by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” the two said.

The deal sees both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland being made large shareholders in the Triller Network, while also allocating a portion of their equity in the Triller Verzuz combined company to the 43 artists who are already part of the Verzuz universe.

The artist confirmed to be made shareholders and partners in Triller Network include John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too Short, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, E-40, Bounty Killer, D’Angelo, Ludacris, RZA, The Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Fred Hammond, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, 112, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett, and D’Angelo.

Also mentioned in the press release are plans for the Verzuz experience to further expand into sports verticals, comedy, and other live mediums in the future.