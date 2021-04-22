Fresh off his standout performance on YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk sat down for an interview this week with B High ATL, where he discussed his 11 years behind bars, his recording process, how Thug saved his life, and more.

During their conversation, Unfoonk shed light on how his younger brother helped him get out of a life sentence. “I get a call one day,” Unfoonk explains at the 4:00 mark. “He’s [Young Thug] telling me to come home. That was in 2017. So, I talk to my lawyer, Brian, and he says, ‘You’re coming home in two years.’”

After serving 11 years of his life sentence, Unfoonk returned home in October 2019. During an interview shortly after his release, Unfoonk credited Thugger for spearheading his release from prison. “He made it possible for me to get out,” Unfoonk says around the 3:40 mark in the video below. “He put the money behind it. For real.”

After signing to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records in October 2020, Unfoonk scored his breakout moment on “Real,” a standout track from the recently released Slime Language 2. The music video, which arrived Tuesday, sees Unfoonk walk viewers through the highs and lows of a man who’s fresh out of jail.

Check out B High’s full interview with Unfoonk below.