Tyler, the Creator has co-signed “Life of the Party”—Kanye West’s recently leaked track featuring André 3000.

The “WusYaName” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to share a few lyrics from the unreleased cut, writing: “Straight from Shibuya” from the Kanye’s refrain, and “Hey keep rollin’” from André’s verse. He went on to give a quick shout-out to the OutKast member, simply tweeting, “sir 3000*” followed by the two hearts emoji.

Tyler’s tweets came just hours after André released a statement about “Life of the Party,” which Drake—one of Kanye’s current foes—leaked early Saturday on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio. ’Ye had previewed the track after releasing his long-awaited Donda album; however, it wasn’t until this weekend when fans learned it included a number of Drake disses.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album,” André wrote in a statement, “but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me.”

André went on to list some of the artists with whom he would like to collaborate: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, and Tyler.

“I respect them all,” he wrote.

In 2015 issue of Golf Wang magazine, Tyler recalled how a mental breakdown pushed him to seek advice from André. The rapper spoke about a time he had returned to his mansion, and immediately feeling sad by how empty it was.

“My sister lives in Utah, my mom’s always in Sacramento and I’m always sleeping on a friend’s couch out here,” he said. “I went home the other day to grab something and I walk in the fucking house and it’s no one home. It’s six rooms, no one there. That bummed me out so bad [...] I had a mental breakdown like four months ago for a couple hours. I was sitting there just fully losing my mind.”

Tyler went on to say he reached out to Earl Sweatshirt and André, who reassured him that everything would be OK: “André was just like [in an André voice] ‘Hey man that’s just how it goes man, you just in a good spot.’”