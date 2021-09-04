Just because Donda and Certified Lover Boy are out doesn’t mean Kanye West and Drake’s back-and-forth is ending anytime soon.

While both artists beat the leaks and delivered massive projects of brand-new material this past week—well, except Kanye who played his to a stadium full of fans three times—one leak made waves online Saturday morning, and there was no certified love involved.

Drizzy was hosting a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio early Saturday when he took things to a new level, premiering an unreleased Kanye and André 3000 song titled “Life of the Party,” which not only features a personal and rare verse from the OutKast legend, but also some pretty direct shots from ’Ye.

The track, which ’Ye previously teased this week during his trip to Berlin, seemingly features bars about the cryptic group text that had fans talking weeks back, as Yeezy raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” Shortly after he adds: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’” There’s also an unfortunate “where’s my motherfuckin’ red hat?”