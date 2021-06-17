Following a number of teases and the video for his new track “Lumberjack,” Tyler, the Creator has announced his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Alongside the reveal of the album’s title and what looks to be cover art, Tyler also revealed that the follow-up to the Grammy Award-winning IGOR is arriving on June 25. Tyler first started gearing up promotion for the album earlier this month, with fans noticing a billboard featuring the title of the album and a phone number. Upon calling the number, fans were greeted with a recording of a conversation between Tyler and his mother.

Following that, Tyler dropped a teaser featuring new music, and the vibrant video for “Lumberjack.” Fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear more, but knowing Tyler there could be another single and video before the full project arrives later this month.

To coincide with the release of the record, Tyler is also releasing merch and physical edition bundles for the album through his GOLF brand. With two different t-shirt designs, and the option between cassette or CD, the bundles are available to pre-order now.

Look out for Call Me If You Get Lost when it drops later this month.