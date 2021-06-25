After a number of promising teases throughout the month, Tyler, the Creator has released his highly-anticipated new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Igor, Tyler’s new album was only officially announced last week. With a number of high-profile guests similar to his previous releases, Call Me If You Get Lost sees the rapper swerve off in another new direction.

Features on Call Me If You Get Lost include Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues. In addition to all the guest vocals, DJ Drama also makes numerous appearances throughout the project with plenty of that iconic “Gangsta Grillz” tag thrown around for good measure.

To coincide with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler has also released a line of merch through his fashion brand, Golf Wang. When Complex profiled 42 Dugg earlier this year, he indicated that he had worked on a collaboration with Tyler on a song. Most of the other features, besides Ty Dolla Sign who made a brief appearance in one of the record’s teasers, come as a surprise, however.