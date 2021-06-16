Following recent teases that new sounds were imminent, Tyler, the Creator has come through with a fresh track titled “LUMBERJACK.”

On Wednesday, Tyler dropped off the track, as well as its official video. Catch the video up top, with the credits down below:

Director: Wolf Haley

Director of Photography: Luis Panch Perez

Producer: Tara Razari for Happy Place

On Tuesday, Tyler tweeted out a phone number that was previously spotted by fans on a Sunset Boulevard billboard. The phrase that appears at the end of the newly released “LUMBERJACK” video, i.e. “Call me if you get lost,” was also featured on both the billboard and in a recent teaser video featuring Taco.

Some fans have speculated that Call Me If You Get Lost could be an album title, though that hasn’t been announced or otherwise confirmed by Tyler. A website with the same name, however, has also popped up.

Later this year, Tyler is set for a number of festival appearances. Among them is the recently announced 2021 edition of Day N Vegas Festival, where he’ll be joined on the lineup by Kendrick Lamar and many more.

IGOR, Tyler’s fifth album, arrived back in 2019 and ultimately took home a Grammy. Since Goblin back in 2011, Tyler has maintained an every-two-years approach to launching new eras, so it’s safe to say—and increasingly evident—that 2021 will indeed hold that pattern.

In an interview with Complex earlier this week, SZA revealed that Tyler recently sent her “a whole bunch of new stuff.”