Tyler, the Creator’s new album Call Me If You Get Lost is out this Friday (June 25), and he’s just given fans another preview of the project with “Wusyaname.”

The latest video from Tyler could potentially be a preview of a full track, similiar to the self-directed video for “Lumberjack.” Featuring the grainy oversaturated visual style of the previous videos for the record, the video sees Tyler attempting to court a romantic interest with little success. It appears to be a prequel of sorts to another short video Tyler shared titled “Side Street,” which also featured Odd Future affiliate Taco.

With a distinct throwback sound, the track itself appears to feature multiple guests on backing vocals. The song seems to cut off abruptly before the title of the album, Call Me If You Get Lost, appears onscreen alongside a freeze-frame.