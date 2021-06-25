In tandem with the release of Tyler, the Creator’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost received an official cover art generator for fans who want to create their own version of Tyler’s take on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version cover.

The generator takes Tyler’s travel license cutout and allows users to add their own photo, name, date of birth, and “place of issue.” Try it for yourself. The album art generator is part of a tradition for Tyler, who also had a similar offering on his site for 2019’s Grammy-winning Igor.

The multi-hyphenate has always prided himself on crafting unique album art. When he announced Call Me If You Get Lost, he unveiled an alternate cover, a painting done by Gregory Ferrand. “For me, it’s somewhere in Europe,” Ferrand told Complex in an in-depth conversation. “[Tyler] mentioned really liking boats and bodies of water. So I was thinking of places like Italy or Switzerland because of the mountains in the back. But it wasn’t a specific place.”

Of course, despite Tyler’s hard work on putting together Call Me If You Get Lost, there are always those who are going to stir the pot. Shortly after the project’s release, a fan took to Twitter to assert that “JUGGERNAUT,” with verses from Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell, was a leftover from a scrapped collaboration between the two featured artists. “Idk who starts narratives but it is not from a scrapped p and uzi album, idk where you got that info from,” Tyler replied in a series of tweets. “Its so much random info and rumors that i be seeing and im like bro where do yall get this info from one day ima just correct even the smallest shit just so yall have the right info.”

Give the Call Me If You Get Lost album art generator a whirl here.