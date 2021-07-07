After debuting at No.1 on the Billboard charts this past week, Tyler, the Creator’s new album Call Me If You Get Lost has also just received a ChopNotSlop remix by DJ Candlestick and The Chopstars.

In classic ChopNotSlop fashion, the tempo of Call Me If You Get Lost is slowed, the tone of Tyler’s already baritone voice is deepened, and the beats on the album are altered by Candlestick and company. Their team of chopped and screwed remixers has been at this for a while now, most recently taking on other major albums like 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II. That album also debuted at No. 1.