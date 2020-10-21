Following the release of their most recent collaborative effort, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II is receiving the"ChopNotSlop" treatment from none other than the legendary Houston DJ and OVO affiliate OG Ron C.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia took to Twitter to announce that the project is dropping at midnight, and included a snippet of a song in the video. Metro Boomin also shared the cover for the new chopped version, featuring the original art in a purple hue. OG Ron C has a storied relationship with chopping up and remixing projects, with it being one of the hallmarks that has helped propel him into the pantheon of historic hip-hop DJs. Most recently he chopped up Brent Faiyaz's last album Fuck the World.

Savage Mode II has been doing extremely well since its release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Every song on the album charted on the Hot 100 as well. 21 celebrated the accomplishment by thanking his fans for all the love they've shown.

Listen to the ChopNotSlop" version of Savage Mode II below, or wherever you get your music.