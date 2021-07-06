It’s one thing to have the most successful album in the country, but placing 13 tracks off that album onto the Billboard Hot 100 may be just as—if not more—of an impressive feat.

Thanks to the instantaneous success of his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which placed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, Tyler, The Creator has now landed 13 tracks on the publication’s Hot 100 chart as well. His highest charting song from the project, “Wusyaname” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, debuted at No. 14, while he caps off his 13-song-run at No. 99 with “Rise” with Los Angeles-based singer Daisy Hamel-Buffa.

Other songs off the album included on this week’s chart: “Juggernaut,” “Lemonhead,” “Lumberjack” (which debuted at No. 93 last week), “Hot Wind Blows,” “Corso,” “Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance,” “Massa,” “RunItUp,” “Manifesto,” and “Wilshire.”

Tyler has placed every CMIYGL song on the chart except connecting tracks “Blessed” and “Momma Talk,” as well as closer “Safari.”

It’s not just a big day for Tyler, either. The album’s success means four artists have just celebrated their first taste of the Billboard charts: Pigeons & Planes-backed Teezo Touchdown, Hamel-Buffa, Odd Future member Domo Genesis, and Fana Hues.

Tyler’s highest charting single is still Igor hit “Earfquake,” which hit No. 13 back in 2019, but that reign could end soon if one of Tyler’s latest tracks gain momentum. “Wusyaname” is also YoungBoy’s second-highest charting song of his career, behind 2019’s “Bandit” with Juice WRLD.