Tyler, the Creator has scored his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as his latest studio offering, Call Me If You Get Lost debuted atop this week’s chart. Tyler previously hit No. 1 with his last album, 2019’s IGOR.

Billboard reports Call Me If You Get Lost’s earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending July 1, 114,000 of which came from streaming and 55,000 from official album sales.

Released on June 25, just a week after it was officially announced, the 16-track LP is highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues.

In addition to all the guest vocals, DJ Drama also makes numerous appearances throughout the project with plenty of that iconic “Gangsta Grillz” tag thrown around for good measure.

To coincide with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler also released a line of merch through his fashion brand, Golf Wang. Earlier this week, Tyler performed a pop-up show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. It was the venue’s first live show since the pandemic.

Speaking with Billboard during last weekend’s BET Awards, Tyler discussed people forgetting that he can really spit.

“I just love rap so godamn much,” Tyler shared, “listening to [The] Dedication with [Lil] Wayne, and We Got It For Cheap with Clipse, they really shaped me into who I am. I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n****s can’t fuck with me.’”



Elsewhere on the chart, Doja Cat’s Planet Her debuted at No. 2 with 109,000 equivalent album units earned, marking the best debut of her career. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rounded out the top three.