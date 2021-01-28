When TroyBoi and Nina Sky link up, magic happens. Don't believe us? Then you must not have been outside back in 2015 when TroyBoi, Diplo, and Nina Sky dropped Troy's breakout single "Afterhours," a chilled blend of mid-tempo, bass-heavy beats, and angelic vocal work. It took a minute for this combo to return to your playlists, but with TroyBoi set to drop V!BEZ Vol. 4 this week, it made sense to connect with Nina Sky for another gem, "Eyez on Me."

“Even before 'Afterhours,' I’ve been a fan of Nina Sky," TroyBoi explains. "Our first track had such an overwhelming reception worldwide, that both of our fans constantly have asked us to make another track together and we aren’t the type to let them down! Recently we created the sequel “Eyez on Me... another track you can’t help but groove to—music that makes you feel good about yourself.”

For their latest collaboration, the sound is taken up another notch. Another perfect bop for those of us dreaming for a day when we could get back into the club, this is a cut that is tailor-made for your pre-game turn up. Something to throw on when you know your 'fit is top-notch and your swag is on a million. A gem to set any party ablaze with. Dare we say TroyBoi and Nina Sky need to work on a full project?! If the reception is as high as it was for "Afterhours," it may be in order!

Stream "Eyez on Me" below, and be sure to check out TroyBoi's V!BEZ Vol. 4 when it drops this Friday (Jan. 29).