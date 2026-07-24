Troyboi

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TroyBoi V!BEZ Vol. 4 cover
Music

Premiere: TroyBoi and Nina Sky Return for Their Long-Awaited New Collaboration "Eyez on Me"

Ahead of the release of his 'V!BEZ Vol. 4' EP, TroyBoi shares his latest collaboration with Nina Sky, the seductive "Eyez on Me." Turn this UP!

Khal2004 days ago
TroyBoi
Music

Premiere: TroyBoi Drops Certified Banger "What You Know"

TroyBoi's latest offering, "What You Know," will wreck you in the best way possible.

edwinortiz3285 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: TroyBoi Delivers an Incredible Trapped Out Remix of ZAYN's "Like I Would"

ZAYN recruits TroyBoi for a laser-tight remix of "Like I Would." On the remix, TroyBoi warps the original with his signature trap style, lacing the vocals.

jessielmorris3712 days ago
TroyBoi Afterhours
Music

Premiere: TroyBoi, Diplo and Nina Sky Stay Up for the "Afterhours" Video

TroyBoi links with Mad Decent's Diplo and the mighty Nina Sky for a certified banger in "Afterhours". Check out the official video for the single right now.

Sal Maicki3901 days ago

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