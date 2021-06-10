Verzuz announced on Wednesday that Trina and Eve have been booked for a battle.

The two rappers are scheduled to face off on Wednesday, June 16. After that battle, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will go hit for hit on Saturday, June 26.

Trina previously told The Shade Room that she’d be down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim though it looks like that pairing fell through.

The new announcement comes on the heels of Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz doing a rematch battle for the popular series in late May.

