Trick Daddy brought the wrath of Beyoncé’s fanbase down on him when he said she “can barely sing,” and in a new interview he’s suggested he’s not too bothered by the backlash from the Beyhive.

The rapper and Love & Hip Hop star made his opinion on Bey and Jay-Z known in an audio clip that recently circulated on social media, in which he said “Beyoncé can’t sing” and Jay-Z “ain’t never won the gratest rapper alive.” The 46-year-old’s Instagram comments have been flooded by Beyoncé fans since.

Dropping by for an interview with Marc Lamont Hill at BNC News, Trick Daddy doubled down on his comments.

Explaining that the audio came from a discussion on Clubhouse focused on unpopular opinions, Trick Daddy suggested the clip only depicted a small part of what he had to say and that people “took it the wrong way.” He continued, “The part about her not writing her songs…95 percent of all vocalists don’t write their own music, so that’s not a big issue. And I said that Jay-Z was to New York and the hip-hop scene in New York to what Beyoncé is in the R&B scene. … I said she can’t sang.”