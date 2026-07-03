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YoungBoy Never Broke Again joined DJ Akademiks for a lengthy chat on Clubhouse, and now the interview is available via the latest 'Off the Record' podcast.Joe Price
Music
Wack 100 Responds to Meek Mill on Clubhouse and Defends 6ix9ine: 'You Ain’t That Type of N***a'
After Meek Mill suggested hip-hop manager Wack 100 is manipulating and controlling younger gangs that “he need protection from,” Wack has responded.Joe Price
Over the past week 6ix9ine has been characteristically throwing out wild accusations regarding Jim Jones, and the Dipset rapper has responded.Joe Price
A conversation between 21 Savage and 6ix9ine on the social media platform Clubhouse turned heated after Wack 100 threatened to beat up the Atlanta rapper.Brad Callas