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21 Savage Heated Argument Clubhouse
Music

21 Savage Involved in Heated Exchange on Clubhouse

21 Savage was involved in a pretty intense argument on Clubhouse recently, though it remains unclear what sparked the expletive-laden exchange.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1278 days ago
21 Savage attends The 2021 Soul Train Awards
Music

21 Savage Calls Out Wack 100 for Suggesting He Snitched on Young Thug

21 Savage and Wack 100 got into a heated exchange on Clubhouse this weekend after the latter accused the former of being an informant in YSL's RICO case.

Brad Callas1384 days ago
Jay Electronica performs in New York in 2022
Music

Jay Electronica Calls Out Wack 100 Over Nation of Islam Comments: 'I Got That Fire You Looking For'

During a recent Clubhouse conversation with Brother Ben X, Wack asked about the money raised during the 1995 Million Man March, and where it went.

Brenton Blanchet1537 days ago
Cash Jones aka 'Wack100' is seen on January 10, 2022
Music

Wack 100 Says The Game Has Eminem Diss Ready: ‘The Black Slim Shady Is Coming'

Wack claimed during a recent Clubhouse session that Game’s next single throws some shots at Eminem, adding that he went “crazy" and might just start a "fire."

Brenton Blanchet1566 days ago
Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening
Music

Sha Money XL Responds to Wack 100's Claim That The Game Helped Write 50 Cent's "What Up Gangsta"

In a conversation on Clubhouse, Wack 100 claimed The Game helped write 50 Cent's massive song "What Up Gangsta" off of 'Get Rich or Die Trying.'

Jordan Rose1597 days ago
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Benzino is pictured at an event
Music

Benzino Publicly Apologizes to Daughter Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Over Collab Claim

During a recent Clubhouse discussion, Coi Leray's father Benzino claimed that a new Nicki Minaj collab was on the way, swiftly spurring criticism.

Trace William Cowen1607 days ago
The Game attends Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers pre-season basketball game
Music

The Game Responds to Jay-Z Rumor and Speculation That He Had an Issue With Not Performing at Super Bowl

The Game's manager Wack 100 said during a Clubhouse session last week that the rapper wasn’t part of the halftime show because he told Jay-Z "to suck his d*ck."

Brenton Blanchet1607 days ago
Snoop Dogg presents the nominees at the 79th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominations
Music

Snoop Dogg References Chappelle, DaBaby While Ripping Cancel Culture: 'Wish a Motherf*cker Would Try to Cancel Me'

While talking to Druski in his 'Behind The Vest' Clubhouse room, Snoop Dogg gave his thoughts on cancel culture, Dave Chappelle, DaBaby, and more.

Joe Price1633 days ago
Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend
Music

Wack 100 Says He Doesn't Know Why Meek Mill is 'Tied to Roc Nation'

The music mogul spoke on Clubhouse this past week about a variety of topics—including his thoughts on Master P—and at one point he touched on Meek.

Brenton Blanchet1638 days ago
Master P performing at Astroworld 2021
Music

Master P Seemingly Responds to Wack 100's Jabs: 'We Have to Stop Comparing'

The legendary MC took to Instagram on Friday, just days after Wack 100 claimed on Clubhouse that Nick Cannon makes more money than him, and made other claims.

Brenton Blanchet1638 days ago
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21 Savage at the Soul Train Awards and Drake during his Till Death Do Us Part rap battle.
Music

21 Savage’s Manager Says Money Has Never Been Involved With Drake When Working Together

21 Savage’s manager Justin "Meezy" Williams said the Atlanta rapper and Drake have "never" exchanged money when they’ve worked on music together.

Joe Price1640 days ago
Justin LaBoy teases possible Kanye West and Antonio Brown collab.
Sports

Kanye and Antonio Brown Connect in L.A. After Justin LaBoy Says Ye Wants to Hit Studio With Football Star (UPDATE)

Kanye West apparently wants to make a song with NFL wide receiver/rapper Antonio Brown, Justin LaBoy said during a conversation on Clubhouse.

Joe Price1653 days ago
Clubhouse
Life

Clubhouse App Is Now Open to the General Public

Clubhouse announced it had officially exited the beta phase and is no longer an invite-only app. People on the waitlist will get added in the upcoming weeks.

Joshua Espinoza1822 days ago
eminem
Music

Eminem Says He Spent $600 on a Sealed Nas 'Illmatic' Cassette Tape

Shady hopped in a Clubhouse room for Shady Con this past week and spoke alongside Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid and discussed his Nas tape.

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago

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