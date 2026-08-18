‘Pop the Balloon’ Creators Defend Show by Saying It Exposes Unrealistic Expectations of Dating

"People are living in unrealistic expectations," Matundu said. "It's not realistic. You need to stop acting as if you're going to find somebody that's perfect."

BM Matundu and Arlette Amuli spoke about the success of their show Pop The Balloon and the criticism that it receives in a new interview with CNN Africa’s Larry Madowo, pushing back against critics who say the show encourages shallow judgment.

The creators behind one of the internet's biggest dating shows say the unrealistic expectations of participants are the point, and it doesn’t actually create those expectations itself.

Matundu and Amuli say they've heard criticism about the show’s purpose and stand by it. "The revelation here is that dating is superficial," Matundu said. "Very materialistic. That's what's wrong with the dating scene. Like people don't really try to look at the person internally. They'll just look at you and be like, oh no, his socks, yeah. But they'll say everything else is great... but your shoes, I can't do it."

The creators also addressed feedback from someone who told them the show amplifies what she considers the worst stereotypes about Black people. Matundu acknowledged the critique but framed the show as a universal mirror. "Even if I did this show, other nations, other races, it's going to be the same thing," he said. "This is just what the dating scene is... How are you going to fix a problem if you don't see it?"

The show's format is blunt by design. A single contestant stands before several people who are each holding a red balloon. The moment a panelist sees or hears something they don't like, they pop it. What remains at the end is a potential match, or nothing.

The show's success has pushed the format into mainstream television. Netflix launched a live spinoff, Pop The Balloon Live, hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, which debuted in April 2025.