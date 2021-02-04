Both Trent Reznor and Dita Von Teese have now shared statements in the wake of Evan Rachel Wood naming Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser.

Earlier this week, Wood shared a statement on Instagram, in which she alleged that Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." In the statement, which was followed by other women also coming forward with allegations of abuse, Wood said she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

Wood later shared a list of instructions from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for anyone wanting to file a report in connection with Manson. Per Wood, she wanted to share the rundown so people know what to expect when filing such a report.

Following the allegations, a passage from Manson's 1998 book The Long Hard Road Out of Hell started circulating in which the We Are Chaos artist claims he and Trent Reznor (who produced Manson's studio debut Portrait of an American Family) assaulted an intoxicated woman.

In comments given to the Guardian and others, Reznor said the passage was a "complete fabrication" by Manson.

"I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago," Reznor said. "As I said at the time, the passage from Manson's memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."

In her own statement, Dita Von Teese—who married Manson in 2005 and filed for divorce in late 2006—said she had been "processing the news" about her former husband.

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple," she said on Wednesday. "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."

Von Teese went on to say that "abuse of any kind" has no place in a relationship, adding that this will be her only statement on the allegations against Manson.

Early Thursday, TMZ reported that police had swarmed Manson’s home in the Hollywood Hills area after receiving a welfare check request from an unnamed friend. Manson, per the report, never answered officers' requests to speak with them. However, officers ultimately left the residence after a rep told them Manson was fine but didn’t want to come outside.

In his only statement on the allegations from Wood and others so far, Manson said earlier this week "these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

The Loma Vista Recordings label has announced it will no longer work with Manson on "any future projects."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, help is available.