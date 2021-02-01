Travis Scott's daughter Stormi turns three today. To celebrate her birthday, her father penned a poem dedicated to her time on earth.

With it, Scott took to Instagram, posting pictures of him and Stormi sharing father/daughter moments:

Scott captioned the post, "3 is bigger than 2/3 more years of love that’s true/3 more inches u might have grew/3 more years a lot to dooo!!!/3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU/Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

Kylie Jenner also shared an Instagram post honoring her daughter, opening her caption, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time. it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi Webster into the world in 2018. At the time, she was the latest addition to the ever-growing Jenner-Kardashian family. Her famous family members, like Aunt Kim Kardashian, showered Stormi with birthday wishes this year as she embarks on her special day:

"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi you are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know!" Kim tweeted along with pictures of Stormi and her cousins.

Khloé Kardashian also commented on Travis's poem. "Happy birthday angel Stormi! I just cannot believe she’s already three years old!" she wrote. "We all love her so so much!"