Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation launched an emergency relief drive to help the city following the deadly winter storm that hit Texas last month.

The contactless, drive-up only relief event took place at Willowridge High School in Houston over the weekend, and fed over 1,000 families that were impacted by the deep freeze. Each family was given fresh produce, canned food, water, masks, and PPE gear. Scott worked in conjunction with Houston mayor Sylvestor Turner, who held a press conference where Scott’s sister, Jordan Webster also spoke.

The relief event also included home deliveries to hundreds of elderly Houstonians who were located near the distribution site, and delivered hundreds of meals to first responders who helped during the pandemic and winter storm. Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation also teamed up with Houston Health Foundation, Harvest Market, HCA Houston Healthcare, who provided volunteers, and Fort Bend Independent School District to make the relief event possible.

Scott announced the relief program in late February. That month, Texas went without water or electricity for days after below-freezing temperatures and snow knocked out the state’s electric grid. Biden shortly approved a major disaster declaration for the state.