In conjunction with the launch of his latest venture, Cacti, a hard seltzer drink collaboration with Anheuser-Busch, Travis Scott has released merch, ranging from more traditional shirts and hoodies to koozies and a soccer ball. 

Cacti contains 7 percent ABV and will be available in three flavors: strawberry, lime, and pineapple.

“Finally getting Cacti out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” Scott said in a statement. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.” 

A commercial for Cacti, starring Eric Andre​​​​​​, aired during the Grammys last night, building anticipation for the beverage’s release. The excitement came to a head the following day.

TMZ reports Scott stopped by a number of grocery stores in Los Angeles to promote Cacti, and during one of his stops, a Pavillion in West Hollywood, he was swarmed by fans. La Flame received a similar reception when he went into a McDonald’s on the day that his collaboration with the famed fast food chain came out.

Related Stories

Travis Scott Cacti Spiked Seltzer Drink
Feature
The Story Behind CACTI, Travis Scott’s New Spiked Seltzer
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Launches New Hard Seltzer Brand Cacti With Anheuser-Busch
travis-scott-houston
Travis Scott Releases Cacti Hard Seltzer Commercial Featuring Cameo From Eric Andre
NewsMerch