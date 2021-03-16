In conjunction with the launch of his latest venture, Cacti, a hard seltzer drink collaboration with Anheuser-Busch, Travis Scott has released merch, ranging from more traditional shirts and hoodies to koozies and a soccer ball.

Cacti contains 7 percent ABV and will be available in three flavors: strawberry, lime, and pineapple.

“Finally getting Cacti out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” Scott said in a statement. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.”

A commercial for Cacti, starring Eric Andre​​​​​​, aired during the Grammys last night, building anticipation for the beverage’s release. The excitement came to a head the following day.

TMZ reports Scott stopped by a number of grocery stores in Los Angeles to promote Cacti, and during one of his stops, a Pavillion in West Hollywood, he was swarmed by fans. La Flame received a similar reception when he went into a McDonald’s on the day that his collaboration with the famed fast food chain came out.