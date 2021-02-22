Back in December, Travis Scott announced a new venture with Anheuser-Busch which would see the launch of his own hard seltzer brand.

On Monday, La Flame gave fans another update on the brand—aptly named Cacti—alongside a quick clip of him touring headquarters.

“We out in Cacti headquarters,” Scott says in the clip. “This is one of my locations.”

From there, Scott enjoys a sampling of the three flavors of the agave spiked seltzer brand: strawberry, lime, and pineapple. He also peeps the production and packing process, ultimately telling fans this is “the best of the best.”

Cacti, which boasts a 7 percent ABV, will be on shelves starting March 15. The beverage is brewed in Los Angeles, California and is made with 100 percent premium blue agave from Mexico. Fans will be able to obtain Cacti by way of 12-ounce cans sold in a nine-count variety pack, as well as singles of the 16-ounce and 25-ounce variety for the lime and pineapple flavors.

Image via CACTI x Anheuser-Busch

When first announcing the new brand back in December, Scott told fans his personal love of tequila was a key inspiration behind his latest endeavor.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into,” Scott said at the time. “Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

Scott, of course, has recently enjoyed a slew of high-profile brand collaborations. Last September, we took a closer look at his brand collab history, starting with Been Trill and leading up to McDonald’s. Peep that here.