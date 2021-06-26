Trae Tha Truth is no stranger to giving back to his community, but his latest contribution might be his sweetest yet.

The Houston rapper announced on Instagram this weekend that he’s launching an ice cream shop in Katy, Texas alongside partner Roderick Baston. The new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will be a franchise branch of the Dallas ice cream shop which employs people with special needs.

“God is key,” Trae wrote. “I’m proud to announce me & my bro [Rod] just franchised to open our own ice cream shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22. This is special because we will employ special needs young adults and give them a opportunity to work and experience & gave a chance to be supported!! We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The mission is to inspire and bless others with our blessings!!!”

Baston said in a discussion with the Houston Chronicle that he saw the ice cream shop on The Today Show and wanted to find a way to get involved, as he’s now working with other local organizations like Smartie Pants Academy Center in Katy and Katy Wolf Pack to recruit employees.

“I called Trae and said we need to bring this to Houston and we moved forward from there,” Baston said.

Trae’s teenage son D’Nico has special needs, and Trae shared that “anything we can do special needs-wise, is a plus for us. It elevates and supports the special needs community.”