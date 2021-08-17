Toronto-made rappers TOBi and Jazz Cartier have linked up for a new track, “Woah.”

This joint boasts some floaty, detailed production that gives space to both artists to flex their versatility. TOBi and Cartier are definitely in their respective zones, each spitting their own verses before going line for line and demonstrating their amazing chemistry. TOBi especially feels himself towards the end of the track, prompting Cartier to jokingly cut him off, saying, “Ay woah, woah, woah, ain’t we supposed to go back and forth on this shit? What the fuck?!”

Image via Laiken Joy

TOBi has been riding the momentum of winning Best Rap Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards for his ELEMENTS Vol. 1 mixtape. He’s been steadily dropping loosies since then, including “Don’t Touch!” and “Come As You Are” featuring Baby Rose. He’ll soon be joining forces with Grammy Award-winning duo Brasstracks to share the stage on September 30th in Chicago. He’s also said to be putting finishing touches on his next project.

Cartier is also gearing up to release a project—the follow-up to his 2018 debut Fleurever. He’s also got a show in the works, in collaboration with rap legend Diddy and Compton MC Buddy, in which he plays chess against fellow rappers like Tierra Whack and Logic.

Listen to “Woah” above.