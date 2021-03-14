The Roots’ annual Jam Session is going completely virtual this year.

The pre-Grammy Awards event will be live-streamed across various platforms and will take place without an in-person audience. The hip-hop group, which has been hosting the session for over a decade, will perform alongside artists like Ari Lennox, Tobe Nwigwe, Ant Clemons, Emily King, Jon Batiste, Brittany Spencer, and Kathy Sledge.

The Roots’ co-founding member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter spoke about the annual event during a recent Tidal interview, in which he provided some insight into its origins and overall purpose.

“It’s something that we started as almost the antithesis to the more formal functions that would take place in Los Angeles on the night before the Grammy Awards ...” he explained. “It’s become a tradition, almost a cultural institution of sorts … It’s a function that bridges the gap between up-and-coming artists, already established legends and icons, Grammy-nominated artists, and The Roots. It’s something that we started as a chance to rock out and jam, and celebrate the moment …”

You can stream The Roots’ Jam Session now on Oculus, the Venues, and via Tidal above.